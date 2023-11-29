Tooth Talk

Tooth Talk with Dr. Post
Tooth Talk with Dr. Post(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Dr. Katie Post the owner of Northwest Dental Group is joining Midwest Access bi-weekly for a new segment called Tooth Talk. She will answer your questions about dental hygiene, dental anxiety, what toothpaste is best and much more. Today’s topic is on cold sores.

Britani Arndt was also featured and gave away the Oral B Electric toothbrush. Northwest Dental Group has served the area for more than a half-century. It has convenient hours for patients, open as early as 6:30 a.m. and as late as 6 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about Northwest Dental, you can contact them by phone at (507) 203-2332.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester
Mayo Clinic shares details on investment in downtown Rochester
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota
Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
rochester public schools logo
RPS parents weigh in on proposed school closings and changes

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Norman
Pet of the Week: Norman
Connor Bowman vacates town home
Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poising his wife vacates town home
Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota
Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota auditions underway
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14