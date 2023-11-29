Sunny, warmer weather today; Light snow is possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is building northward into the region today signifying the end of this week’s January-like cold spell. The warm front swept through the upper Mississippi Valley last night, and in its wake, milder, more November-like weather is returning. Expect mostly sunny skies throughout the day and a slight southwest breeze. High temperatures will be in the low and mid-40s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Not only will it be the first warmer-than-average day in a week, but temperatures will officially be above freezing for the first time since Thanksgiving.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with high temps in the low and mid 40s. (KTTC)

While temps reach the 40s today, wind chill values will be in the 30s for much of the day. (KTTC)

After a clear and seasonably chilly night, a weak cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze that will become a little brisk in the afternoon hours. high temperatures will be in the upper 30s tomorrow, and wind chill values will be in the 20s.

High temps tomorrow will be in the 30s. (KTTC)

Friday will be bright and a little less breezy, but temperatures will be a bit colder. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chill values in the low 20s.

High temps will be in the 30s for most of the next week. There will be a chance of light snow late in the day Saturday. A few snow showers may linger into Sunday. (KTTC)

A storm system will move through the region this weekend, bringing clouds and a chance of light snow to the area. Expect light snow to develop in the late afternoon or evening hours on Saturday. It’s too early to pin down exact snowfall totals, but a measurable amount of light snow is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s over the weekend.

A storm system will bring a chance of light snow to the area. A light coating of accumulation will be possible Saturday evening and Saturday night. (maxuser | KTTC)

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool if not slightly warmer than the early December average next week. Expect plenty of sunshine in the upcoming week, and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

