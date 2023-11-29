Snow chance this weekend; Northern Lights possible too

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A low-pressure system will move across the Midwest this weekend, which could bring snow chances to the region. Several minor disturbances will follow that system, bringing light snow opportunities to SE MN and NE IA.

Snow potential this weekend (KTTC)

Long-range models do not have a good grasp on the snow potential this weekend. Above, model 1 keeps the only snow chance well to our southeast. However, model two brings snowfall accumulations of at least 1″ right through SE MN and NE. Other long-range ensembles are hinting at the chance of accumulating snowfall this weekend. Right now, I’m keeping the isolated snow chance in the forecast for late Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

With the high uncertainty, it’s still way too early to discuss snowfall totals.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Thursday will be in the middle and upper 30s with mostly sunny skies. Seasonal temperatures will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the middle 30s into early next week. Another quick-moving weather-maker will move through late Monday into Tuesday. This could bring another light snow chance to the region.

Long-term temperatures are trending warm. Highs could reach the middle and upper 30s by Wednesday of next week. Later next week, there are signs pointing to temperatures warming into the lower 40s!

Aurora forecast (maxuser | KTTC)

Get those cameras ready for the next two nights! The Northern Lights will be possible on both Wednesday and Thursday nights. Right now, Thursday looks to be the better of the two to view the Northern Lights. A G3 storm watch is in effect for Thursday evening. Best viewing would be after 9 p.m.

Nick

