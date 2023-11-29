Senator Carla Nelson visits Dodge, Olmsted Counties to tour infrastructure projects Wednesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Senator Carla Nelson of Rochester will be in Dodge and Olmsted Counties touring critical infrastructure projects.

This is also part of the Senate capital investment committee bonding tour.

On Wednesday, she will first be in Dodge Center to hear about the northeast improvement project.

And then she will travel to Stewartville, to discuss a pavement and storm drainage project for 15th Avenue.

She will wrap up her tour in Rochester to get insight on projects at the airport, a local park and ride and for environmental resources.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester
Mayo Clinic shares details on investment in downtown Rochester
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota
Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
rochester public schools logo
RPS parents weigh in on proposed school closings and changes
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Family identifies 6-year-old killed in hunting accident

Latest News

The purpose of the tour is to learn about nearly 40 proposed projects across the state...
Senators to tour Hormel Institute
This is also part of the Senate capital investment committee bonding tour.
Senator Carla Nelson visits Dodge, Olmsted Counties to tour infrastructure projects Wednesday
Hormel institute
Minnesota Senators to visit Hormel Institute Wednesday
People in Kasson and Mantorville are gearing up for their town festivities this weekend.
Christmas in Kasson & Olde Fashioned Christmas