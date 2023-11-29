Senator Carla Nelson visits Dodge, Olmsted Counties to tour infrastructure projects Wednesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Senator Carla Nelson of Rochester will be in Dodge and Olmsted Counties touring critical infrastructure projects.

This is also part of the Senate capital investment committee bonding tour.

On Wednesday, she will first be in Dodge Center to hear about the northeast improvement project.

And then she will travel to Stewartville, to discuss a pavement and storm drainage project for 15th Avenue.

She will wrap up her tour in Rochester to get insight on projects at the airport, a local park and ride and for environmental resources.

