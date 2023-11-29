SCAM ALERT: Houston County Sheriff warns of scam phone call

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam phone that was reported to authorities.

The scammer said they were with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and accused the person who received the call of committing a crime and requested an in-person meeting.

While unsure of the intent of the scammer, the Sheriff’s Office says members of the public that are reached by a scammer or someone they think is a scammer, should reach out to the entity the caller is alleging to be associated with.

The Sheriff’s Office goes on to warn residents not to give out any personal information or personally meet with unknown people or sources.

Scams are on the rise in the area, according to the Sheriff’s Office and if you feel like you are a victim of a scam, you’re asked to reach out to local law enforcement for assistance.

