RPS superintendent brings controversial, cost cutting proposal to school board.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Budget issues are not going to let up anytime soon for Rochester Public Schools. In the past two years, it has needed to cut more than $20 million. Now, the district said it is going to need to cut millions more.

On Monday, RPS announced a new attendance options plan that has yet to be approved but it cuts district wide transportation and threatens to close three schools in order to save money.

At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Riverside Elementary teachers and staff came to the meeting to ask the board to look at its decisions through an equity lens. Superintendent Kent Pekel said the proposal was not easy to come up with and the district did use a lens.

“I think school districts make a terrible mistake when they get into ‘us and them’ thinking this is about hard tradeoffs. It’s about cost benefit. In a perfect world would I have cut any transportation. No, I would have expanded it and let everybody go to school where they wanted and closed no schools,” Pekel explained.

At the meeting treasure Dr. Jessica Garcia shared to help alleviate some budget stress, she has decided to forgo her yearly school board salary of $16,000.

“This is going to be really hard, and it is really hard, and I am committed to being here for my colleagues, everyone in this room, all of the children in our district all of our staff,” Garcia said.

The board will meet on December 5 for a study session where it will further discuss the proposal.

In the meantime, RPS plans to hold public information sessions and send out surveys for input before it will ultimately come to a decision on January 23.

