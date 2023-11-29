Rochester’s Ear of Corn Tower could become historic landmark

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission unanimously approved the motion to designate the city’s iconic Ear of Corn Water Tower for landmark status Tuesday night.

The motion will now go to Rochester City Council for approval.

“It’s part of the community,” said Rochester HPC Chair Mark Hubly. “It feels like it’s one of the family.”

The tower was built back in 1931, making it more than 90 years old. It was originally built for a canning factory that’s known today as Seneca Foods until it closed in 2018.

Shortly after the closure, a campaign to save the water tower began. In 2019, it was placed on the city potential landmark list.

“Our Heritage Preservation Commission is in charge of safeguarding the assets that everybody considers to part of Rochester’s heritage,” Hubly said. “This is truly one of the things you think of when you think of Rochester.

Later that year, Olmsted County acquired the property and invested a reported $400,000 into it.

