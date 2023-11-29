Rochester veterinarians keeping an eye on canines with respiratory complex symptoms

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dog owners are on the lookout for their pet’s health.

Veterinarians have been tracking Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex (CIRDC), which is when groups of contagious bacteria or viruses effect the respiratory system of dogs. Symptoms for this complex include coughing sneezing and, in some cases, high fever.

“Across the country right now there seems to be talk all the way across and so there could be any combination of existing organisms as well as the possibility of a new bacteria or virus that is emerging that hasn’t been necessarily detected or confirmed yet,” Northern Valley Animal Clinic owner and veterinarian Bradley Treder explained.

The Northern Valley Animal Clinic says they tested several dogs for known bacteria and viruses linked to the complex. They have been able to ID some of the most likely causes for the illness, some of which are treatable with a vaccine.

“We’ve have also found that the dogs that are vaccinated with an intranasal Bordetella vaccine that also contains Parainfluenza that all of those dogs were not getting ill. So, we feel in the Rochester area that Parainfluenza is probably the chief virus,” Treder says.

As of now Treder’s clinic is testing for what they know are the likely causes for illness.

“I certainly want my dog to have a fun life. But you always have to be cautious and aware,” said Annie Malenfant, who was with her dog at River Road Park.

Although there is no confirmation on whether there is a new bacteria or organism is at play, some dog owners in Rochester are taking a bit of caution to keep their dogs safe.

“I’m a big proponent in making sure you have health insurance for your dog’s it’s a really great tool for people. But were here to make sure our dogs have a good life not necessarily just making sure they don’t ever get sick,” Rochester resident Alex Mayer said.

Treder says that young and old dogs as well as dogs with a compromised immune system are the ones that are most at risk from this complex.

