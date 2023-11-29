Retelling of the Christmas Story with a new twist

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sisters of St. Francis are gearing up for a Christmastime tradition of sharing a live nativity scene, and they hope you will take part.

Tuesday, the sisters put on a dress rehearsal of Lighting the Way to Christmas with St. Francis and the Animals.

The public is invited to attend this holiday event this weekend. It’s an opportunity to witness the telling of the Christmas Story, with a few modern twists.

“This year is the 800th anniversary of St. Francis initiating the Christmas nativity scene, a live scene in Greccio, Italy,” said Sister Marlys Jax, Assisi Heights Spirituality Center Program Director. “So, we’re celebrating that in a new way, trying to bring the real meaning of Christmas alive.”

Shows are Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at 4 p.m. at the Assisi Heights Spirituality Center. Tickets are required and cost $10.

