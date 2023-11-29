Pet of the Week: Norman

Pet of the Week: Norman
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Each week Paws and Claws in Rochester introduces us to a Pet of the Week on Midwest Access. This week we would like to introduce you to a one-year-old male lab mix named Norman.

Here’s what Paws and Claws had to say about Norman:

Today’s featured Pet of the Week will be a dog named Norman who is a 1 year old male black lab mix who came to Paws and Claws on November 7th. He is neutered now and ready to find a good home. He is described as charming and playful, loved by our staff and volunteers alike. It looks like he is smiling in all the pictures of him on the website. He is a real social butterfly and has that lab quality of enthusiasm and sociability loved by all. He will be a welcome addition to an active household willing to give him a good home.

Char Carey - PCHS Volunteer

