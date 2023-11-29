PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board

PLAINVIEW, Minn. (KTTC) – The Plainview-Elgin-Millville Teachers’ Union announced teachers will no longer voluntarily substitute for their colleagues.

According to the announcement, on the union’s Facebook page, the teachers have requested the PEM School Board meet the following conditions:

1. “The PEM School Board faithfully reaches a respectable and fair contract with the teachers. All the teachers are asking for is a sustainable pay raise that is well below the cost of living increases, and that is in line with other state and local increases. The teachers are also asking that they do not need to lose benefits to simply get adequate pay.”

2. “The PEM School Board dissolves the so-called “Coaches Committee” until a time at which it can be properly and fairly constructed in a way that serves to actually help our school, students, and coaches in a positive manner.”

3. “The PEM School Board makes a public apology to the Peter Family for the recent targeting and harassment of teacher/coach Ben Peter.”

Retired PEM Teacher Lori Yankonsky said teachers substituting for one another is a voluntary action that is not fairly compensated. She said the teachers are expected to do this frequently.

“When something goes from a nice thing to do to an expectation, it is then part of your job. And teachers feel they should be compensated for that and they should be.”

Plainview mother Anne Jurens said the issues teachers face also have an effect on students. She shared how her son could not get speech services because there is no one to replace the speech teacher who is currently on leave.

“The reason that they can’t find a teacher, I would say, is because they haven’t been creating a culture and that teachers want to come here,” she said. “If they’re not getting paid well, if there’s not other benefits, like, why would they come here?”

Yankosky recommended the PEM School Board to listen to the voices of teachers and community members for a solution to be created together.

She said, “At the end of the day, the best place to have a teacher is in front of the kids in the classroom doing his or her job. But that’s not going to continue to happen if we don’t experience a paradigm shift in this district.”

KTTC reached out to the PEM School District regarding the announcement, but has not received a response.

The next PEM School Board regular meeting will be on December 11 at 6 p.m.

