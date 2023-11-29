O’Neill Brothers Holiday Show to benefit those in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking to enjoy some live holiday music while giving back to the community then you might want to check out the O’Neill Brothers Holiday Show. The annual O’Neill Brothers Holiday Show will be held at the Edina Performing Arts Center on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 16 - 17 at 2 p.m. One hundred percent of ticket proceeds from the holiday concerts will benefit The O’Neill Foundation of Hope. Tickets range from $24.50 - $39.50.

Fans worldwide have enjoyed the piano playing brothers’ music, which has been streamed online more than two billion times. They have composed music for HBO (including “Sex and the City”), NBC, ESPN and even performed for President George H.W. Bush. Within the last few years, not only did the New Prague natives find themselves as the number four streamed Minnesota artist on Spotify but were also inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

Tim O’Neill was a guest on Wednesday and performed solo for Midwest Access.

If you would like to know more about the holiday show, you can contact the website here. For groups of 10 or more people, call 952-758-9300 or email meg@pianobrothers.com and receive $5 off each ticket purchased.

