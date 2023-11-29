Minnesota Senators to visit Hormel Institute Wednesday

Hormel institute
Hormel institute(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee members will be in Southeast Minnesota Wednesday to continue their bonding tour.

The purpose of the tour is to learn about nearly 40 proposed projects across the state requesting state dollars.

The group will be at the Hormel Institute in Austin around 8:40 Wednesday morning to learn about the proposed Minnesota Bio-Imaging Center.

