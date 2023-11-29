Mild sunshine today; Light snow possible this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The brutally cold air mass that was in our area earlier this week has retreated to Canada and now we’re enjoying some amazingly mild weather with an abundance of sunshine. A warm front swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley last night, and in its wake, milder, more November-like weather has returned. We’ll have mostly sunny skies in the area today the day with high temperatures in the mid-40s, several degrees warmer than the seasonal average. Not only will it be the first warmer-than-average day in a week, but temperatures are officially above freezing for the first time since Thanksgiving.

We'll enjoy sunny skies for the rest of the day with high temps in the 40s. (KTTC)

Wind chill values today will be in the 30s. (KTTC)

After a clear and seasonably chilly night, a weak cold front will move through the area on Thursday. Expect mostly sunny skies with a slight northwest breeze that will become a little brisk in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s tomorrow, and wind chill values will be in the 20s.

High temps today will be in the 40s. Readings tomorrow will be in the 30s. (KTTC)

Friday will be bright and a little less breezy, but temperatures will be a bit colder. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 30s with wind chill values in the low 20s.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next several days. There will be snow chances on Saturday evening and next Tuesday. (KTTC)

A storm system will move through the region this weekend, bringing clouds and a chance of light snow to the area. Expect light snow to develop in the late afternoon or evening hours on Saturday. It’s too early to pin down exact snowfall totals, but a measurable amount of light snow is possible. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s over the weekend.

A minor coating of snowfall is possible this weekend starting early Saturday evening. (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain seasonably cool if not slightly warmer than the early December average next week. Expect plenty of sunshine in the upcoming week, and high temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next couple of weeks. (KTTC)

