Kasson & Mantorville host town holiday festivals this weekend

People in Kasson and Mantorville are gearing up for their town festivities this weekend.
By Darian Leddy
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:07 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KASSON & MANTORVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – Seeing all of the Christmas lights going up and the layer of snow of the ground may have you in the holiday spirit.

“Christmas in Kasson” is happening on Saturday.

It all starts off with a Santa parade at 9:45 in the morning at the KM Community Education building. It will travel through downtown.

Festivities continue into the afternoon with a scavenger hunt where people can go around to different businesses, complete a Christmas themed activity and collect stamps to win a mystery prize. There’s also going to be live reindeer.

While you’re at it, you can travel back in time to Mantorville for its “Olde Fashioned Christmas” event. There’s going to be ornament crafts, horse drawn wagon rides and strolling carolers through town.

It’s something that draws in hundreds of people to the area every year.

“Get out in the community, check out some of the businesses and organizations that help make Kasson, Kasson. Hopefully people will consider buying Christmas presents or shopping for their family loved ones while they’re out and about as well. We just hope to see people out around town,” Kasson Chamber of Commerce president Tom Monson said.

The Kasson Chamber of Commerce has been putting on this event for about 30 years. New for this year, there’s going to be free trolley rides in Kasson stopping by several participating businesses.

