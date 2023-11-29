Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota auditions underway

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Between 250-350 singers enroll in the Honors Choirs program each season, representing over 50 schools and 25 communities in southeastern Minnesota. If you have a passion for music and find joy in singing, then you might want to join. Performance choirs are open to children in grades 3-12. Previous choir experience is not necessarily required to be successful in Honors Choirs.

The choir have an upcoming holiday concert titled ‘Glad Tidings’ on Sunday Dec. 10 at 3 p.m. at the Bethel Lutheran Church in Rochester. Honors Choir conductor Stephanie Schumacher was a guest Wednesday on Midwest Access to talk more about auditions as well as the upcoming concert.

For those looking to join the Honors Choirs or check out performances, you can check out the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.