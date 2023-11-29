Highway 14 closed in Winona County due to crash

Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org
Highway 14 closed near Winona as seen on mn511.org(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEAR WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 14 on Stockton Hill near Winona is shutdown because of a crash.

The Winona Police Department said in a Facebook post to take an alternative route either to or from the city of Winona.

The agency goes on to say the highway is congested with emergency vehicles in a tight and curvy area.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is reporting the closure is between Ridge View Road and Pumpkin Road.

You can check the Minnesota 511 map by clicking here.

