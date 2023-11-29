Healing Chapters Foundation donates books to Ronald McDonald House

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Healing Chapters Foundation donated 130 books to Rochester’s Ronald McDonald House as part of Giving Tuesday.

The Ronald McDonald House said the organization frequently gifted books. It said Healing Chapters Foundation provided 10 different children’s books, which is the first time the group donated with such variety.

The Healing Chapters Foundation is a volunteer-run non-profit, dedicated to providing books to children of all ages who are dealing with physical or mental illnesses.

President Mark Even said, for him, donating books is a heartwarming process.

“We believe that reading or being read to is comforting to these children. So today on the national day of giving, we’ve decided to provide another donation of books to the Ronald McDonald House.”

You can donate to the Ronald McDonald House or the Healing Chapters Foundation through their websites.

