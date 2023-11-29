Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14

HILLSDALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – Four people, including a child, were taken to the hospital after a car and school bus collided on Highway 14 Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. and shut Highway 14 down between Winona and Stockton for a time.

The bus was traveling westbound while a Buick Lucerne was traveling eastbound and the vehicles collided.

The driver of the Buick, 62-year-old Robin Thelen of Winona, was taken to Gundersen Lutheran with what Minnesota State Patrol says are life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus, 64-year-old Theresa Fedie, of Winona; 46-year-old passenger Sara Fennert, of Winona; and a 10-year-old child from Goodview were all taken to the hospital with what authorities say are non-life threatening injuries.

The roads were described as snowy and icy by state patrol.

Highway 14 reopened Wednesday morning shortly before 10 a.m.

