Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poising his wife vacates town home

Connor Bowman vacates town home
Connor Bowman vacates town home(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Mayo Clinic doctor Connor Bowman, accused of poising his wife Betty Bowman, has vacated the town home the couple lived in after the owner filed an eviction against Bowman at the beginning of November.

The couple lived in Cascade Town Homes in Southwest Rochester. Court records show the owner of the town homes cites the reason for the eviction was Connor Bowman causing his wife’s death. He is currently facing second-degree murder charges.

Connor Bowman has since vacated the premises and court records state the lease has been terminated.

Bowman remains in jail on a $5 million bond. His next court date is Tuesday, Jan. 16.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester
Mayo Clinic shares details on investment in downtown Rochester
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota
Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
PEM teachers pushing for changes from school board
rochester public schools logo
RPS parents weigh in on proposed school closings and changes

Latest News

Pet of the Week: Norman
Pet of the Week: Norman
Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota
Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota auditions underway
Four taken to hospital after school bus and car collide on Highway 14
KTTC News Now