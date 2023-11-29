Former Mayo Clinic doctor accused of poising his wife vacates town home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Mayo Clinic doctor Connor Bowman, accused of poising his wife Betty Bowman, has vacated the town home the couple lived in after the owner filed an eviction against Bowman at the beginning of November.

The couple lived in Cascade Town Homes in Southwest Rochester. Court records show the owner of the town homes cites the reason for the eviction was Connor Bowman causing his wife’s death. He is currently facing second-degree murder charges.

Connor Bowman has since vacated the premises and court records state the lease has been terminated.

Bowman remains in jail on a $5 million bond. His next court date is Tuesday, Jan. 16.

