Turning ‘No’ vember into ‘Yes’ vember with Hy-Vee dietitian

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Alea Lester Fite is a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee. She joined Midwest Access over Thanksgiving weekend to encourage people to turn their “NO”vember to “YES” with a healthier holiday mindset.

She shared this recipe:

Honeycrisp Apple Baked Oatmeal

Serves 9

All you need:

¾ vanilla milk alternative, such as oat, almond or soy milk, unsweetened

⅓ cup pure maple syrup

3 Honeycrisp apples, peeled, cored and chopped; divided

2 cups Hy-Vee quick oats, or gluten-free rolled oatmeal

1½ tsp Hy-Vee baking powder

½ tsp Hy-Vee salt

1 (2-oz) pkg Hy-Vee pecan pieces

All you do:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.
  • Place milk alternative, maple syrup and 2 chopped apples in a high-speed blender. Blend until combined. Add oats, baking powder and salt into blender; blend until smooth. Pour into prepared pan.
  • Bake 30 to 35 minutes; topping with pecans and remaining 1 chopped apple halfway through. Continue baking until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on a wire cooling rack before serving. Cut into 9 squares. If desired, serve drizzled with additional syrup.

Optional: Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days at room temperature or up to 5 days in refrigerator.

Recipe adapted from: https://www.hy-vee.com/recipes-ideas/recipes/honeycrisp-apple-baked-oatmeal

Healthy You Subscription: The Healthy You subscription is a monthly subscription program in which you will have access to a Hy-Vee dietitian, receive personalized nutrition advice and coaching, as well as access to virtual Hy-Vee classes and other online resources.

If you want to learn more you can reach out to your local Hy-Vee dietitian today or visit: https://www.hy-vee.com/health/hy-vee-dietitians/hy-vee-healthy-you-subscription.aspx

