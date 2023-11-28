The TSA is out with a 2024 Canine Calendar

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –TSA (Transportation Security Administration) is showing off its 2024 Canine Calendar which highlights the hard-working canines from across the nation. There are more than a 1000 explosive detection dogs featured. The cover of the calendar is a three-year-old German Short-Haired Pointer that works at the Harry Reid Internatinal Airport in Las Vegas.

If you would like to download the calendar you can do so here.

