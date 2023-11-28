RPS parents weigh in on proposed school closings and changes.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many parents and students were left with questions following Rochester Public Schools’ Monday announcement on its ‘Attendance Options Redesign’. This ten-point plan, if implemented, would lead to the closure of three schools and a decrease in transportation offerings. This plan would also include an expansion of the district’s school age childcare programs.

The possible closure of three schools came as the biggest shock for parents, especially for those who had students at the three schools in question. Mighty Oaks Early Learning School, Riverside Elementary, and Pinewood Elementary would be on the chopping block in this proposal, as all three have seen years of declining enrollment and budget issues.

KTTC spoke with parents of students currently enrolled at Pinewood. All of them said they were upset by the announcement, and now have many questions about what this means for their children’s education.

“Where do we go? That’s my frustration,” Pinewood Elementary parent Brandon Crane questioned. “One of the reasons why we picked this neighborhood was because Pinewood is here. It is a small neighborhood, small school, small class sizes and my son loves it here.”

Nicole Schriber wears two hats at Pinewood Elementary as both a staff member and a parent.

“If we had to change schools, I think he would be really scared to go to a different school because he has been here for a while,” Schriber said.

These three schools would not be the only ones impacted by the proposal. The district proposed Longfellow Elementary move to a traditional schedule instead of its 45-days-on, 15-days-off year-round calendar. Longfellow Elementary parent Blain explained she was shocked and thought there was a long of community support for the schedule.

“It really did kind of feel like a gut punch,” Blain stated. “This is a schedule that works really well. Can we prioritize that.”

The district also suggested reductions in its transportation. According to the proposal, any territory that falls outside of the attendance area, will be defined as self-transport zones. Which could lead to some difficult conversations in some households.

“The added gas is not a ton but that’s extra gas that’s extra time, extra stress all of that. So that would lead to some tough conversations about where our daughter would go next year,” Blain said.

Blain explained she is lucky to be able to pick her daughter up from school but expressed her concern for families that won’t have the resources.

The Rochester Education Association (REA) also provided comment to KTTC on RPS’ proposal. Union president Vince Wagner said there are part of the proposal that need to be done.

According to Wagner, the current busing system is not efficient. He says if the closure of three Rochester schools happens, many teachers and staff will be displaced. Wagner explained this will be difficult for many teachers.

REA has also been in negotiation with the district for smaller class sizes, which Wagner says this proposal does not negatively impact those demands.

“It more efficiently utilizes the space. I don’t think it means that class sizes are getting bigger. I think there is empty space available in the district. I think it more efficiently utilizes the space,” Wagner said.

Wagner said layoffs are also a concern but does not think it will get to that point.

