RPS enrollment numbers: Past, present and future

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The proposed plan to address budgetary constraints within Rochester Public Schools prompted a closer look at the district enrollment numbers.

According to a very extensive 2022 RPS district enrollment report, during the 2013-2014 school year, total district enrollment was 16,899 students. By the 2019-2020 school year, that number had increased to 18,296 students; however, in 2021-2022, enrollment dropped to 17,800 students.

The same 2022 report found total enrollment by the 2024-2025 school year would fall to 17,163 students. By 2028-2029, a much larger decrease is forecasted, with enrollment expected at 16,187 students. Come 2031-2032, total RPS enrollment is set to dip to 15,698 students.

Another factor at play is open enrollment out of the school district. Back in 2012, fewer than 1,100 RPS students were attending other public schools. By 2017, that number jumped to around 1,275, and in 2021, nearly 1,450 students were choosing to attend school outside of Rochester. It’s important to note, these figures do not include RPS students attending either private schools or who are homeschooled.

While the district’s latest enrollment report found housing units are increasing, the average family size within the district is not. In 2020, the average family size was 2.98, with the size coming in at 3.03 in 2010.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.