Rochester small businesses take on Cyber Monday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – With the holiday shopping season officially underway, Adobe, Inc. said Cyber Monday shoppers in the U.S. are expected to spend up to $12.4 billion after seeing record numbers for Black Friday. Many Rochester small businesses continue their holiday deals on Cyber Monday, following the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales.

Shoppers across the country are purchasing holiday gifts from the comfort of their homes Monday, but many are still supporting local small businesses.

“So many of the small businesses in our community really became very innovative,” Kathleen Harrington, Downtown Rochester Alliance Interim Executive Director, said. “They got into ecommerce during COVID, stayed there and are doing very well.”

Caroll’s Corn, located in the subway of Mayo Clinic, saw well more than 300-orders just this weekend as it offers 30-percent off and preorders to its customers. Loyal residents and visitors of Mayo Clinic continue to support local businesses globally.

“We meet people from all over the world. That being said, we’ve shipped as far as to troops in Afghanistan and Iraq,” Seamus Kolb, owner of Caroll’s Corn, said. “Right now, I’m seeing things go to Hawaii, Alaska, both coasts and then the majority of the Midwest, where a lot of our customers are.”

Downtown Rochester businesses said they are grateful to have Mayo Clinic and the millions that come here every year.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.