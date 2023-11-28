Rochester shelter hoping to see benefit from Giving Tuesday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about personal gain, the day after is about supporting others.

As part of Giving Tuesday, The Landing is seeking help in the form of donations and gifts throughout the day.

“It is an opportunity to join with people from all around the world who are making a difference by making a donation today,” The Landing MN Development Director Jamie Bingner said.

The Landing began working in Rochester five years ago to help individuals that are experiencing homelessness. Since its founding it has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people who need help.

“Unfortunately, our numbers keep increasing. When we first opened at this facility last year, we were seeing about 50 individuals per day and now were seeing about 115 per day and as the weather gets colder and colder, we only expect those numbers to increase,” Bingner said.

The organization is looking to raise enough money to cover one day of operating cost for its facility, which would be $2,500.

“We find that if you haven’t given before it’s an opportunity to kind of give back to your community for those who need it the most,” The Landing MN Medical Services Coordinator Andrew Torres said.

For The Landing’s staff, they are grateful for the continued support they receive from the Rochester Community.

“I mean I used to be a taker of the community and I got myself in a lot of trouble and since I’ve changed my life around, this job it makes my day complete it makes me feel better about pretty much the way I was living because I’ve been in their shoes before, I’ve been homeless,” The Landing MN Staff Member Mark Shank said.

The Landing is accepting donations as part of Giving Tuesday up to midnight on Tuesday.

