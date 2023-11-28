Rochester Public Schools superintendent addresses proposed school closings

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After voters rejected a more than $100 million referendum, Rochester Pubic Schools (RPS) has come up with a new ten-point proposal to try and help reduce the budget.

Released Monday morning, the district is calling the plan the “Attendance Options Redesign” proposal that will “change school attendance options, attendance boundaries and the transportation system.”

One proposal is closing three schools, including Riverside Central Elementary School, Mighty Oaks Early Learning School and Pinewood Elementary School.

Pekel said this recommendation is not an easy decision, but it’s needed in order to balance the budget.

“That is the the worst recommendation a superintendent can make,” Pekel said. “I don’t make it lightly, but given the fact that we now need to cut $10 million from our budget, we don’t really have a choice but to find savings anywhere we can.”

Pekel said an issue driving this recommendation is low enrollment.

“We’ve gone down a bit more than 700 kids,” he said. “Now, that’s slightly less than 4%. It’s not plummeting enrollment, but that’s the size of a good size middle school or a big elementary school. When school districts maintain space that they don’t have the number of kids to occupy, they are redirecting dollars from across the district to subsidize those schools.”

David Liebow has children in the district. He said he voted in favor of the referendum, and since it didn’t pass, he knows something is going to need to be done to address the budget deficit.

“A technology referendum sounds like something maybe the schools can live without,” Liebow said. “I think we are seeing now that’s not really the case. This was money that the district really needed... And that the district is now going to have to cut programs instead of getting things it would really like.”

Pekel said he knows people will have strong opinions about his recommendations, and he hopes to have an open conversation.

“There are just some hard realities,” Pekel said. “My job is to make the best recommendations I can balancing those realities in the best interest of our students. So, I hope people will keep that in mind, as I am sure they are raising concerns and objections about this proposal over the next two months.”

The school board will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Edison Building. Find out more about the proposal here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.