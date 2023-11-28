Rochester Public Schools proposes changes to student transportation services

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools’ Attendance Options Redesign proposal suggested a new, so-called attendance area system to adjust the school district’s student transportation services.

According to the proposal, every school will have an attendance area that geographically defines whether a student will receive transportation services.

RPS said each attendance area will have a walk zone and a district transportation zone — where walk zones are for students who live close enough and district transportation zones are where the school buses can pick up.

The proposal said any territory that falls outside of the attendance area, but within the school district will be defined as self-transport zones.

Students in the self-transport zones will be able to attend the school if there is space at the school. If the number of students, from the self-transport zone, is higher than the space available, RPS said a lottery draft will determine which students fill the open spots.

This attendance area system would also apply to districtwide option schools (DWOs) as districtwide transportation for these six schools will no longer be provided.

RPS’ Superintendent Kent Pekel said this is in consideration of the proposed revised school start and end times. He said providing transportation services is difficult in a school district of 218-square miles.

“I think the hardest shift is going to be for those families who go to our current district wide option schools who don’t live close to the school,” he said. “So they know they’re not going to be the attendance area and we would not be able to provide that district wide transportation to those families.”

RPS said a study by outside experts showed its transportation system for the 2022-23 school year was expensive.

The transportation cost was considered by the district before approving a new contract with its transportation provider, First Student — which increased transportation costs by 30-percent beginning for the 2024-25 school year. RPS said this will add $3-million to the school district’s already $10-million transportation budget.

“We are in a situation in which we need to reduce our transportation budget and our other operating expenses, and so the attendance option is redesigned that I’ve proposed to the school board would achieve both of those goals through some pretty significant changes in Rochester Public Schools... Financially, if we don’t make these savings in our transportation budget and in the number of schools and programs we offer, we may have to cut deeper at the classroom level, which is something that I’m obviously hoping to do as little of as possible.”

According to RPS, the Attendance Options Redesign is a plan six months in-the-making.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.