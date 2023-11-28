Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission to consider recommending official landmark status for corn tower

Tuesday night, Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission will consider recommending an official landmark status for the corn tower.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:18 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday night, Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission will consider recommending an official landmark status for the corn tower.

The tower was built back in 1931, making it more than 90 years old. It was originally built for a canning factory that’s known today as Seneca Foods until it closed in 2018.

Shortly after the closure, a campaign to save the water tower began. In 2019, it was placed on the city potential landmark list.

Later that year, Olmsted County acquired the property and invested a reported $400,000 into it.

The Heritage Preservation Commission is looking into official landmark status following a public hearing at 5 Tuesday night at the Olmsted County Government Center. If the recommendation is approved, the final decision will be left to the City Council.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes school closures, other measures to reduce budget deficit
Canadin Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopping in Rochester to benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

The DNR said the adult male deer was shot in an area where hunters were required to have their...
CWD detected near Wabasha
Evason was 139-73-27 as Head Coach of the team after being named to the position in July of 2020.
Wild coach fired
Tuesday night, Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission will consider recommending an...
Corn tower landmark meeting
Mayo Clinic is set to announce an update on the Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester plan...
Mayo Clinic Rochester investment plan update