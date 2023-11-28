Rochester Heritage Preservation Commission to consider recommending official landmark status for corn tower

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Tuesday night, Rochester’s Heritage Preservation Commission will consider recommending an official landmark status for the corn tower.

The tower was built back in 1931, making it more than 90 years old. It was originally built for a canning factory that’s known today as Seneca Foods until it closed in 2018.

Shortly after the closure, a campaign to save the water tower began. In 2019, it was placed on the city potential landmark list.

Later that year, Olmsted County acquired the property and invested a reported $400,000 into it.

The Heritage Preservation Commission is looking into official landmark status following a public hearing at 5 Tuesday night at the Olmsted County Government Center. If the recommendation is approved, the final decision will be left to the City Council.

