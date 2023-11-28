Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota

Dover-Eyota Schools
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EYOTA, Minn. (KTTC) –Disturbing details out of the Dover-Eyota School District after an alleged racially-motivated incident at the high school on Monday.

Parents received a letter from the superintendent stating the district is taking the matter “very seriously.”

According to Dover-Eyota Schools Superintendent Jeremy Frie, a high school student received a note which was later circulated on social media. KTTC has seen this alleged note, but we are choosing not to share it due to its content.

Frie said the comments are hurtful and offensive.

School leaders are interviewing students and reviewing camera footage.

Frie said that once identified, the student or students found responsible will face disciplinary action in line with the school’s policies.

KTTC has reached out for additional comment but has not yet received a response from the district.

