Quick warm-up on Wednesday; Minor snow chance ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Temperatures will quickly warm the next several days. It was not warm to start off Tuesday morning though!

Last 0° temperature (KTTC)

Temperatures Tuesday morning dropped to 0° at RST. This was the first time temperatures have reached either 0° or below since February 24th. The air temperature fell to -11° that morning.

Tonight's forecast (KTTC)

Temperatures tonight will drop into near seasonal averages in the lower 20s with breezy southerly winds. Winds will be around 10-20 mph with mainly clear skies.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Wednesday will warm into the lower 40s with mostly sunny skies. Winds on Wednesday will be out of the west-southwest around 5-15 mph. Temperatures will continue to be near or above seasonal averages throughout the rest of the week. Highs will be in the middle 30s this upcoming weekend. We are tracking another potential weather-maker which could impact the Midwest late Saturday into Sunday.

Next weather system (KTTC)

We’re looking at the same type of setup this upcoming weekend as we did last weekend. A low-pressure system will track across the southern portion of the Midwest and could bring a light snow chance to the region. Right now, there is no good agreement between our long-range models regarding snowfall totals. The most likely outcome will be stray to isolated snow showers late Saturday throughout the day on Sunday.

We’ll keep a close eye on the track of this system. I would not be surprised if a more southerly track happens which would keep us pretty dry.

Nick

