One more frigid day; Warmer, more seasonable days are ahead
High temps will warm from the 20s to the 30s and 40s this week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Early January-like weather continues to linger in the region today, but the good news is it’s here for a limited time only. In fact, warmer air will begin to build northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley today and continue to flow into the area tonight. Expect sunshine with occasional patches of thin clouds in the area today as a brisk southwest breeze works to pull in that slightly warmer air. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-20s with wind chill values in the teens.
A gusty west breeze will work to pull in more of that warm air this evening. Gusts will reach 25 miles per hour in the evening, so wind chill values will be a bit colder, but temperature readings themselves will remain steady in the low and mid-20s throughout the night.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as a mostly sunny sky coupled with this warm air mass will help temperatures soar to the upper 30s and low 40s across the area in the afternoon.
We’ll enjoy seasonably chilly sunshine on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low and mid-30s and brisk northwest winds.
A couple of weak storm systems will move through the upper Mississippi Valley this weekend. One may bring a little light snow to the area on Saturday and the second may bring a light coating of snow on Sunday evening. Between those snow chances there will be a little sunshine in the area with brisk winds, and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.
The upcoming week will feature a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures that will be slightly warmer than the seasonal average. There will be a slight chance of light snow showers or a rain and snow mix next Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.