One more frigid day; Warmer, more seasonable days are ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Early January-like weather continues to linger in the region today, but the good news is it’s here for a limited time only. In fact, warmer air will begin to build northward into the Upper Mississippi Valley today and continue to flow into the area tonight. Expect sunshine with occasional patches of thin clouds in the area today as a brisk southwest breeze works to pull in that slightly warmer air. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-20s with wind chill values in the teens.

High temps will be in the 20s today with wind chill values in the teens. (KTTC)

Temps will only reach the 20s today and a brisk breeze will keep wind chill levels in the teens. (KTTC)

A gusty west breeze will work to pull in more of that warm air this evening. Gusts will reach 25 miles per hour in the evening, so wind chill values will be a bit colder, but temperature readings themselves will remain steady in the low and mid-20s throughout the night.

West winds will become a bit gusty late in the afternoon and during the evening hours as warmer air flows into the area. (KTTC)

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as a mostly sunny sky coupled with this warm air mass will help temperatures soar to the upper 30s and low 40s across the area in the afternoon.

We’ll enjoy seasonably chilly sunshine on Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low and mid-30s and brisk northwest winds.

A couple of weak storm systems will move through the upper Mississippi Valley this weekend. One may bring a little light snow to the area on Saturday and the second may bring a light coating of snow on Sunday evening. Between those snow chances there will be a little sunshine in the area with brisk winds, and high temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

High temps will be in the 20s today and then readings will reach the 30s for the next several days. (KTTC)

The upcoming week will feature a decent amount of sunshine with temperatures that will be slightly warmer than the seasonal average. There will be a slight chance of light snow showers or a rain and snow mix next Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid and upper 30s.

Temps will reach highs in the 30s for the next week or two. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Bright sunshine and brisk southwest winds will work to pull in slightly warmer air today. Expect temperatures in the 20s this afternoon. Temperatures will remain steady tonight and then climbed near 40° on Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s for several days with a chance of very light snow over the weekend. #weatherman #weather #kttcwx #minnesota ♬ Epic Inspiration - DM Production

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.