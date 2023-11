AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – Oma’s Cookies is based out of Austin. Owner Brittany Deyo joined Midwest Access on Black Friday to share more about her homemade cookies she bakes just like grandma or “Oma” did. Oma is Grandma in German, where Brittany was born.

Phone: 507 396-8200

Email: omashomebakedcookies@gmail.com

Learn more about Oma’s Cookies here.

