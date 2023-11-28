More than 400 DWI arrests made during Thanksgiving weekend

By Eric Min
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:29 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol reported there were 409 DWI arrests on Minnesota roads during the Thanksgiving period from Wednesday November 22 to Monday November 27.

101 of those arrests came on Thanksgiving day, 70 happening on Black Friday, and 190 arrests made over the weekend.

The Rochester Police Department said there were eight DWI arrests in the city from Thursday through Saturday.

RPD said those numbers are average for the Thanksgiving holiday period.

