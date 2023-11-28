Minnesota DNR confirms CWD in deer harvested near Wabasha

By Caitlin Alexander
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota DNR confirmed Monday, a deer harvested near Wabasha during opening weekend of firearms season has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

The DNR said the adult male deer was shot in an area where hunters were required to have their deer tested for CWD, a disease that can lead to progressive losses of body condition or even death.

With the new discovery, the DNR said it will proceed with three years of testing to help determine the prevalence of the disease in the area.

As of Monday, 236 deer have tested positive of the more than 130,000 that have been tested.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

