Mayo Clinic shares details on investment in downtown Rochester

Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester
Mayo Clinic announces details on investment in Rochester(KTTC)
By Michael Oder and Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic has released plans about the former Lourdes High School building and other spots in downtown Rochester.

Details were shared about a new logistics center, new clinical buildings, and a “neighborhood” approach to patient care. The logistics center, located on the site of the former Lourdes High School, will focus on long-term growth of Mayo Clinic, according to a release. Mayo Clinic said there will be two new parking ramps with 1,300 parking spaces. The two new clinical buildings will be constructed where the Ozmun and Damon parking ramps are currently located. The new buildings will connect with the Gonda Building at multiple points, including a two-story skybridge connecting to Gonda’s 10th floor.

The total investment is $5 billion over the next six years, according to Mayo.

Watch the full announcement below. More details to come on KTTC News.

