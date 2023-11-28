KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous returns Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is once again partnering with Christmas Anonymous this year for the annual KTTC Toy Drive for Christmas Anonymous.

The toy drive is Saturday, December 2 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in front of the KTTC Studios at 6301 Bandel Rd NW.

You can help make a difference for children in our area this holiday season by driving up and donating toys, games and sports equipment for children of all ages.

You don’t even have to get out of your car as KTTC employees will take the donations right out of your car for you!

The mission is to make sure every child in Olmsted County has a gift to open this Christmas.

Christmas Anonymous is an organization local to Rochester Minnesota that has been in existence for over 50 years. It is a 100% volunteer organization, whose sole mission is to help families and people in need in Olmsted county have a wonderful Christmas.

Stop by any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the station just off of Bandel Road on December 2 to help us fill up a huge truck with toys.

