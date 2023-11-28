A Jazzy Christmas from the Rochester Male Chorus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Male Chorus is celebrating 93 years with an annual Christmas Concert on Sunday December 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church. The event is themed ‘A Jazzy Christmas’ with seven area high school singers and KTTC’s own Tom Overlie as Emcee. Ticket prices for adults are $15, Senors are $10 and 18 and under are $5.

The chorus dropped by Midwest Access for a special LIVE performance. If you would like more information about the Christmas concert you can visit the website here.

