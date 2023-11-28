A Jazzy Christmas from the Rochester Male Chorus

Rochester Male Chorus
Rochester Male Chorus(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Rochester Male Chorus is celebrating 93 years with an annual Christmas Concert on Sunday December 3 at 1:30 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church. The event is themed ‘A Jazzy Christmas’ with seven area high school singers and KTTC’s own Tom Overlie as Emcee. Ticket prices for adults are $15, Senors are $10 and 18 and under are $5.

The chorus dropped by Midwest Access for a special LIVE performance. If you would like more information about the Christmas concert you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes school closures, other measures to reduce budget deficit
Canadin Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopping in Rochester to benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota

Latest News

Darla's Doodles at Xmas in West Concord
Christmas in West Concord is this weekend
The Rochester Male Chorus
Rochester shelter hoping to see benefit from Giving Tuesday
Rochester shelter hoping to see benefit from Giving Tuesday
The Wandering Scoop Icecream Truck
Desserts served from a school bus