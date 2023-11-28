‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant

Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota. (Source: KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
GRASSY BUTTE, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - A hunter in North Dakota tagged her first buck while she was recently hunting with her husband and daughter.

KFYR reports that Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag near the Grassy Butte area last weekend.

And what made the moment even more special for Biberdorf she was able to catch the deer while being eight months pregnant.

Biberdorf said she’s been waiting for years to get drawn for a tag and she was determined to get her first this year.

“We knew this deer was down there,” Biberdorf said. “We were looking for him when we came upon him, I got my opportunity to shoot. So, I did. It was exciting.”

According to Biberdorf, she killed the buck in one shot from about 100 yards out.

She said the best part of the day was also spending time with her family, including her husband and 7-year-old daughter.

As for the baby, he’s due on Dec. 22. Biberdorf said they don’t have a name picked out yet, but Hunter might have to be in the running.

