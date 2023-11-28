Gov. Tim Walz highlights vehicle registration renewal kiosk in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Govenor Tim Walz visited Rochester Tuesday to highlight a new vehicle registration renewal kiosk in southeast Rochester.

The self-serve kiosk is located at Cub Foods at 1021 15th Ave SE, in Rochester. It’s touch screen and has multiple language options. The kiosks were designed by Intellectual Technology Incorporated (ITI). They are managed by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. State officials said it’s a way to make renewing vehicle tabs more convenient. So far, around 1,700 registrations have been renewed, with an average of two per day at Cub Foods. Officials said they hope as more people find out about it; the numbers will increase.

“If you don’t want to use them, don’t use them, go into the deputy register to do it a different way,” Gov. Walz said. “I think we’re trying to find multiple ways to deliver state services more efficiently, more effectively at a cost savings to folks to make it as easy as possible.”

To renew a registration, people need to have :

An address

License plate number

Insurance provider’s name, policy number and expiration date.

The county name in which the vehicle is kept.

Either the account ID number from your renewal notice, or your house/building number

The last three characters of the vehicle’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

