Desserts served from a school bus

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Welcome to the Wandering Scoop -a mobile ice cream truck that dishes out small batches of homemade gelato using local ingredients. The Wandering Scoop can be seen at local events like the Rochester Farmers markets and local breweries in town. All you need to do is be on the lookout for a pink school bus.

Owner Jeremy Marquez brought his special school bus to our Midwest Access parking lot along with his special artesian desserts.

If you would like more information about the Wandering Scoop you can check out its Facebook page here.

