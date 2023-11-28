Christmas in West Concord is this weekend

By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for special homemade items for the holidays you might want to check out Christmas in West Concord this weekend on Dec. 2. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors at 600 West First St.

Darla Schletty owner of Darla’s Doodles is a vendor at the event and a guest Tuesday on Midwest Access.

For more information about the event, you can visit the Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brad Nagel
UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case
Brad Nagel
Missing Goodhue County man’s body found
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public Schools proposes school closures, other measures to reduce budget deficit
Canadin Pacific Holiday Train
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stopping in Rochester to benefit Channel One Regional Food Bank
Dover-Eyota Schools
Racially-motivated incident being investigated at Dover-Eyota

Latest News

Holiday cocktails at Woody's Liquor Store
Holiday beverage ideas from Woody’s Liquor store
Mayo Clinic details on investment
The Wandering Scoop Ice-cream Truck
Homemade desserts served from a school bus
Rochester Male Chorus performs a Christmas Classic
A Jazzy Christmas from the Rochester Male Chorus