Christmas in West Concord is this weekend
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CONCORD, Minn. (KTTC) –If you are looking for special homemade items for the holidays you might want to check out Christmas in West Concord this weekend on Dec. 2. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. indoors at 600 West First St.
Darla Schletty owner of Darla’s Doodles is a vendor at the event and a guest Tuesday on Midwest Access.
For more information about the event, you can visit the Facebook page here.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.