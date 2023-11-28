Blizzard Bash for Red Drop Resources is December 2

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Drop Resources invites you to attend the Blizzard Bash on December 2nd at the Rochester Hilton. It starts at 6 p.m. Red Drop Resources was founded in Rochester and supports those affected by blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. To learn more about Red Drop Resources, click here.

