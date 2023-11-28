Blizzard Bash for Red Drop Resources is December 2

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Red Drop Resources invites you to attend the Blizzard Bash on December 2nd at the Rochester Hilton. It starts at 6 p.m. Red Drop Resources was founded in Rochester and supports those affected by blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. To learn more about Red Drop Resources, click here.

Tickets are available here.

Facebook event page can be found here.

