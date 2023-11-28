Athlete of the Week: Stewartville Tigers Football

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) – “Obviously trying to do something that we’ve never done before – trying to make history. Last year in basketball, we had our first state team, just trying to make history again. I think that’s the goal,” said Ayden Helder.

Those words of the senior quarterback have been the goal since the beginning of the season. For the Tigers, their formula has remained the same for the Tigers, ad it’s simple.

“Mueller talks about that every day,” said senior, Caleb Jannsen. “It should be the best part of our day to go to football practice after school or whatever we had that day. It’s going to football practice and having fun with your friends – and family honestly, and the journey couldn’t have been any better.”

102 days after Helder spoke those words for the KTTC Prep Preview show, the 14th win of 2023 secured the Tigers’ first-ever state football championship beating Annandale, 43-14.

Saftey, Jayce Klug, didn’t see the field much in the semifinal against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton but didn’t miss a beat in the championship with not one, but two interceptions.

“It’s cool to see Klug do something like that in this game compared to last game,” mentioned Jannsen.

“I think it speaks to just the depth we have, you know, across the board -- defensively, offensively as well -- regardless of our opponent,” added head coach, Garrett Mueller. “We do a really good job matching up and being able to take away what they do best.”

On offense, Carter Miller shined with three total touchdowns. Two rushing and one receiving.”

“Carter’s been huge all year and being able to balance our offense, I think around halftime we got 154 yards passing and 153 yards rushing. So, to be able to balance that -- balance that much is really hard for a defense to try to defend and,” said Helder “He definitely had a day and picked the right day to do it.”

Helder also rushed for a touchdown which was a crucial turning point in the championship game.

A memory that will undoubtedly last a lifetime. For Coach Mueller, it’s bigger than the perfect, championship season.

“The thing I’m most proud of this group is the impact that they had ultimately on each other, and you know, our school, and our community,” ended Mueller.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.