Zumbro Valley Medical Society to hold eye care clinic December 2 for those experiencing unstable housing

Zumbro Valley Medical Society
By KTTC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Zumbro Valley Medical Society (ZVMS) Street Medicine team will hold an eye care clinic at Christ United Methodist Church at no cost for people experiencing unstable housing December 2.

Physicians and medical students will provide free eye exams and specialty care from 1-5 p.m. at 400 5th Ave SW.

The society will provide glasses and eye care through regular drop-in clinics at additional locations and through street rounds, continuing at no cost.

The ZVMS Street Medicine eye care clinic is funded from a United Way of Olmsted County grant.

ZVMS said the goal is for the care, education and supplies people will receive at the Dec. 2 clinic and at the drop-in clinics and street rounds that follow will help improve vision and quality of life for those in the community.

According to the society, ZVMS is a professional membership organization of 3,000 physicians and medical students in Olmsted, Dodge, Fillmore, and Houston Counties.

