Wild fire Head Coach Dean Evason

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Wild fired head coach Dean Evason and Assistant Coach Bob Woods Monday.

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin made the announcement of the move.

“Dean did an excellent job during his tenure with the Minnesota Wild, especially as Head Coach of our team,” said Guerin. “I am very thankful for his hard work and dedication to our organization.”

“I would also like to thank Bob for his hard work during his time as an Assistant Coach with the Wild,” said Guerin. “I wish Dean, Bob and their families all the best in the future.”

Evason was 139-73-27 as Head Coach of the team after being named to the position in July of 2020.

The Wild currently are 5-10-4 on the season with 14 points, sitting second-to-last in the Central Division.

