UPDATE: No foul play suspected in Brad Nagel case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says no foul play is suspected in the case of Brad Nagel.

Authorities located Nagel’s body Sunday down a steep embankment with a single self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Environmental Learning Center, Ellsworth Fire Department, Red Wing Ambulance, Northstar Search and Rescue, Siewert’s Towing, Southern MN Regional Medical Examiner’s Office, and many volunteers for helping to locate Nagel.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 9-8-8.

