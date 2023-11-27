Santa Claus accepting visitors at West Cricle Drive Hy-Vee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – West Circle Drive’s Hy-Vee began hosting photo sessions for families with Santa Claus Sunday afternoon.

KTTC saw many families waiting in line for a moment with the North Pole icon.

Santa will be at the Hy-Vee everyday from Sunday until Christmas Eve.

His hours are 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday through Friday.

