Rochester snow removal ordinances: how to avoid citations

By Charles Kelley
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Southeastern Minnesota saw fresh snow over the weekend and with that comes a reminder from the city, “When snow is here, you have 24 hours to clear.”

Snow- and ice-covered sidewalks are hazardous for everyone and creates a challenge for pedestrian safety. Especially for people who walk to school or use public transit.

“You have 24 hours from the end of the snow fall. The clock starts when it stops snowing and then we can enforce any time after that,” Tyler Spies, Rochester Public Works project manager, said. “You have to clear the entire sidewalk. The entire width, not just a small section. If you live on a corner, you have to do the pedestrian width as well.”

If a pathway is wider than a traditional sidewalk, it must be cleared at least five feet in width.

A violation of the snow removal ordinances could result in a $40 fine and a bill for the removal of snow and ice.

Residents in Rochester can get free salt and sand mixtures from the Northbrook Shopping Center behind the Fiesta Café, but people must bring their own buckets, bags and shovels.

For more information about the snow removal ordinance and program, please click here.

