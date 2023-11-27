Rochester Parks & Recreation looking for feedback on improvements to Eagle Ridge Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Parks & Recreation is looking for feedback from community members Monday on an aging playground in Southwest Rochester.

According to city leaders, the playground equipment at Eagle Ridge Park on Aspen Place Southwest is 26 years old.

Money from the 2020 city park referendum will be used toward a new playground. There are two design options.

Eagle Ridge design option 1 (City of Rochester)

Eagle Ridge design option 2 (City of Rochester)

Staff would like to get input from people who use the park during a virtual open house. There are two planned Monday through Microsoft Teams.

The first is from noon-1 p.m. and the other is from 6:30-7:30 p.m..

